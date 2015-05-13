Cheek and Lip Tints to Make Makeup Easy

Scroll To See More Images

The quickest way to turn your beauty routine into an uncomplicated affair is to reach for products that do the job of two. Unless you’re a makeup artist who has to be ready to create multiple and varying looks for a variety of elements at the drop of a hat, you don’t need to the stress of wrestling through a cosmetics bag, sifting through tubes and tubs and palettes. It’s true—you can LOVE products (and scoop them up at any passing opportunity) but still want somewhat of a streamlined roundup of go-to products. Cheek and lip tints can definitely do that for you. These products allow you to add a flattering flush of color to your cheeks and pout simultaneously, shaving seconds off your routine, simplifying the whole thing, and, let’s face it, making packing way easier. We rounded up a few standouts below.

MORE: Your Guide to False Eyelashes

This stuff is like a decadent mousse for your cheeks and lips. It’s a bouncy (sounds weird, yes) cream that spreads ever so smoothly over your skin. It applies with a tinted hue but with a really pretty matte finish. Take your ring finger and press it into the luxe tub, moving it in tiny circles to pick up the product. Lightly blend over the apples of your cheeks and your lips. The color applies rather sheer, so if you want an extra pop just continue to layer it on. Putting it on is almost as much fun as wearing it—trust us.

(Burberry Beauty Lip and Cheek Bloom, $28, nordstrom.com)

Calling all you science buffs! This product from Jouer adjusts its hue based on the pH of your skin. It gives a glowy and dewy pink flush on your lips and cheeks (of course that specific pink will vary!) and is packed with beneficial ingredients like vitamin E for restorative and protective measures and starflower oil for a burst of hydration. It’s a little luminous without being sparkly, so if you like the tiniest bit of sheen, this is for you.

(Jouer Cosmetics Luminizing Cheek Tint, $24, jouercosmetics.com)

Two products for less than $10 might entice you. This find from Drew Barrymore‘s cosmetics collection gives your lips and cheeks a burst of sheer color that is totally buildable. The chubby stick is in, giving you the total convenience of being able to ditch the tools—just apply the product straight from the crayon-like container to the apples of your cheeks and your lips. It comes in five different colors, but we’re partial to this unique deep berry.

(FLOWER Beauty Lip and Cheek Chubby, $10, walmart.com)

This luxury brand, which is now available online in the US, gives multitasking a whirl with this brand new richly-pigment product. This gel-based formula is available in three different colors and is said to have a smooth application process, which makes sense given the consistency of its formula. It’s multiple nature allows you to use the product for your lips, too, but let us suggest tapping your finger on the top of the tube and then transferring it to your lips.

(Illamasqua Gel Color, $35, net-a-porter.com)

You’ve long heard of Tata Harper’s restorative lip balms—and this little pot of green and gold has volumizing in the name for good reason. It’s more of an anti-aging approach to the lip and cheek color duo. Not only does it apply the prettiest, most delicate shade of pink, but it also works to plump up your skin to give that flushed, youthful look. It’s also 100 percent natural and moisturizing, which are two plusses that are hard to argue with. It’s cream, so it does require a tiny bit of blending with your fingers. Don’t apply with a heavy hand—the color deposit in this product is strong!

(Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint, $35, tataharperskincare.com)

Another all-natural, vegan lip and cheek product for your liking, au naturale gives you that oh so subtle metallic finish within its color-rich formula. We’re drawn to this vibrant red, which is actually pretty unique for cheeks but can be sheered out to a rosy tint. For the lips? Go for that burst of color.

(Au naturale lip and cheek tint, $22, aunaturaleglow.com)