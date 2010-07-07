Check Out Alice + Olivia’s New M.A.C Collection!

It all started with a pair of pants. Or rather, Stacey Bendets fervent search for the perfect pair of pants. Unable to find the fit and style she desired anywhere, Bendet decided in 2002 to pick up needle and thread and design her own. The result, a pair of form-fitting bell-bottoms, became her uniform and the item that kick-started her now hugely popular collection, Alice + Olivia. Now, Bendet is bringing her keen eye to the world of makeup via a collaboration with beauty behemoth M.A.C. And the limited-edition Alice + Olivia makeup collection bears many of the designers hallmarks, beginning with the eye-catching graphic packaging, a collage of brightly-hued and lacey fabric swatches.

Bendet herself is certainly not someone who shies away from color or sparkle, so both show up frequently in the products. In the glittery category, our favorites are the Sparklicious Dazzleglass Crme, a universally flattering super pale pink, pearlescent gloss that feels right on bare lips or over your favorite bright summer shade, and the Military Nail Lacquer, a matte black flecked with fine bits of silver. Of the more colorful offerings highest marks go to the Partylicious pigment, a dense aquamarine that pops against the backdrop of sun-kissed skin, and the Morning After Nail Lacquer, a creamy turquoise that will easily transition from summer to fall wear. In fact, right about now we are probably as smitten with the Morning After lacquer as Bendet once was with that pair of bell-bottom pants.



The Alice + Olivia collection is available now at maccosmetics.com.



Sparklicious Dazzleglass Crme ($18), Military Nail Lacquer ($12) and Partylicious pigment ($19.50)



Related:? ???

Exclusive: Alice + Olivia Bonnaroo Diary!

Day in the Life – Stacey Bendet