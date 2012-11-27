Cheap Trick: Sally Hansen Salon Manicure Cuticle Eraser Gives You Healthy Cuticles

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

The first step to any great manicure is to have healthy nails and cuticles. No one wants hangnails or excess cuticles that get in the way of your cute nail polish or nail art, not to mention that they can be painful and annoying, especially when your winter gloves are coming on and off. Condition your nails and heal cuticles at the same time with Sally Hansen Salon Manicure Cuticle Eraser + Balm. It’s a cream that conditions and exfoliates cuticles to remove any excess skin.

It comes in a small container that you can easily fit anywhere – in your pocket, handbag, or on your desk at work. The combination remover and creme will instantly give you healthier cuticles and leaves the rest of your skin moisturized and smooth. It’s especially great for the winter months when your cuticles become overgrown and your fingertips become dry. Plus the white tea and cucumber smells great!

Where to buy: All major drugstores and online here for $6.40.