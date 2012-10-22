Cheap Trick: Sally Hansen Cuticle Massage Cream Saves Your Cuticles

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).



When it comes to a perfectly groomed manicure, everyone knows that cuticle care is key. Whether you’re the type that gets a salon manicure weekly or likes to do it yourself, it’s important to use a cuticle cream – especially during the colder months. Sally Hansen’s Cuticle Massage Cream is an intensive conditioning cream to help your rough and ragged cuticles (and hangnails) and make any manicure look its best.

The rich formula includes sweet-smelling apricot oil, absorbs quickly to moisturize the cuticle and intensely condition the base of the nail. The small container can easily slip into your purse making it convenient not just for an added step in your manicure, but also a desk-side activity to keep your nails looking their best all year round.

Where to buy: All major drugstores like Walgreens and CVS, $5.99