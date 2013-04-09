Cheap Trick: Revlon’s Brow Fantasy Pencil & Gel

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

When it comes to bold brows, we can’t get enough of them. The amount of Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins inspiration pictures up on our Pinterest boards is almost embarrassing, but with a style that bold it’s hard to look away. Some girls were born with great eyebrows, but most of us need a little help north of our eyelashes. Besides just knowing how to pluck, brush and comb in the right places, a good brow pencil and gel are in order, which is why we flipped when we found Revlon’s Brow Fantasy Pencil & Gel product.

With a brow pencil on one side and a gel on the other, this product does every step for you, minus having to search around in your makeup bag for everything you need. Start with a color about two shades lighter than your natural color to keep things looking au naturale. Using tiny strokes, apply the brow pencil to your eyebrows, filling in color where there may be gaps. Once you’ve penciled everything in lightly, set your brows in place with the gel. The applicator is similar to a mascara wand, brushing brows exactly where they need to go while the gel sets the hairs in place. It’s that simple, and it’s

Where to Buy: Revlon Brow Fantasy Pencil & Gel, $6, Drugstore.com