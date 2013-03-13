Cheap Trick: NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

With the weather becoming warmer, it’s important to make sure the makeup we put on in the morning still looks good when we get home at night. The issue of a look that doesn’t last can easily be avoided by simply spritzing setting spray over the top of your makeup, keeping everything in place. A spray like this is crucial for people with oily skin, as makeup has a tendency to slide when the surface is more oily. One of the biggest trends on the runway this season was matte finish, spanning every beauty category from lips, to eyes and even to hair.

When we found this beautiful combination of a setting spray with matte finish, we were hooked. The NYX Matte Finish Spray leaves skin with an airbrushed effect that was shown throughout Fashion Week. Simply pump a few sprays onto the face after your makeup is applied, use your finger to lightly rub it in, and you’re ready to go. It’s a lightweight, water-based setting spray that shields your fresh look from things like sweat and air pollution. You won’t have to keep reapplying makeup and you can quit worrying about shine. A matte finish look without the fear of makeup running down the face? Yes, Please!

Where to buy: NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray, $8, nyxcosmetics.com

