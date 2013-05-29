Cheap Trick: Maybelline The Falsies Big Eyes Mascara

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

Anytime someone asks us which three beauty products we’d need if we were on a deserted island, mascara tops the list. When we’re running out of the house with just enough time to use one beauty product, we reach for the mascara. During our weekly #BeautyChat on Twitter, not one chat goes by without the question of “Which mascara is best?” being asked. In short, we take our mascara very seriously, and we know you do too. So when we fall in love with a new mascara, we know we have an obligation to tell you about it. Enter Maybelline’s new The Falsies Big Eyes Volum’Express mascara, making its debut this June.

If there are different lotions for the skin on your face and the skin on your legs, and there are different soaps for your hair and for your body, why shouldn’t there be different mascara wands for your upper and lower lashes? The question that’s been on everyone’s minds has finally been answered with Maybelline’s new The Falsies Big Eyes. With a dual-ended brush, the bigger brush will push your upper lashes up and out for a volumized effect, and the smaller brush will grab your tiny lower lashes to magnify them. We’ve always loved Maybelline’s formula, but with the new tools, our eyes have never looked so amazing.

Where to Buy: Maybelline The Falsies Big Eyes Available June 2013, $9.95, Maybelline.com

Image via I’m a Beauty Geek

