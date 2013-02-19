Cheap Trick: Maybelline Dream Lumi Concealer

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

Let’s face it, sometimes our face can be left looking dull. Either from a sleepless night, a rough day of traveling, or just a bad skin week. When on-the-go with a limited amount of time, this go-to product can be there to help in a snap. The Maybelline Dream Lumi Touch Concealer not only conceals but illuminates to give you an all over glow.

This gel-based formula gives you on the spot perfection in one touch. The concealer comes in six brightening shades and is dermatologist and allergy tested. To give your skin an all over dewy look, lightly brush onto cheek bones and blend, then place a small amount of product on the inner eyes, bridge of your nose, and chin. If covering up one blemish, simply dot on and carefully blend to conceal. You can’t go wrong with the price or how great this product is at giving you that illuminated look.

Where to buy: Maybelline Dream Lumi Touch Concealer $7.99, Maybelline.com