Cheap Trick: Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturize Your Pout

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

We know how lip balm works: you buy one (or three) from the drugstore just to lose them around the house or in your bag the next day. When your lips are chapped and begging for hydration, you can never find that lip balm. But here’s one you surely won’t want to lose: Maybelline Baby Lips. It’s long lasting so you won’t feel the need to reapply it every hour and it’ll keep your lips happily moisturized all day.

While some lip balms taste or smell weird, Baby Lips comes in six different flavors like Peppermint, Pink Punch, and Peach Kiss. All of them come with SPF 20 to protect your lips from sun exposure (yes, even during winter). It works when you need intense moisture for dry or chapped lips and gives you healthier looking lips. And, who wouldn’t want to buy something that’s named Baby Lips? For the price, you may want to buy it in every flavor so you can keep it in every handbag you own and around the house.

Where to buy: All major drugstores, Target, and online here for $2.99.