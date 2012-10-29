Cheap Trick: CoverGirl NatureLuxe Gloss Balm Gives You That Perfect Hint of Color

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

Whenever we find a good lip balm that keeps our lips moisturized, we stock up and keep it on us at all times. What’s better than a simple yet great balm? CoverGirl’s NatureLuxe Gloss Balm keeps our lips moisturized like a balm but with a touch of color that stays, and can be layered for more of a pop.

Between a lip gloss and a lip stain, it comes in 16 shades to choose from that will last through the day. The lightweight and luxurious formula includes SPF and is fortified with mango and shea butter. Basically, this is everything you could want in a lip product. It’ll leave your lips feeling soft with a hint of shine. For the price, you may have to buy more than one.

Where to buy: All major drugstores or online here for $5.99