Cheap Trick: Almay’s Nearly Naked Powder Sets Makeup, Won’t Clog Pores

There’s nothing we love more than beauty on a budget, especially when the product is actually worth way more than the price tag. “Cheap Trick” is our way of sharing our favorite wallet-friendly finds with the beauty world, so you can look great and have money to spend on more important things (like brunch with the girls).

There’s nothing better than a loose powder that does it’s job perfectly and nothing worse than one that dries you out or makes you look cakey. That’s why when we discovered Almay’s Nearly Naked Loose Powder, it’s been our go-to setting powder ever since. The hypoallergenic formula is great for sensitive skin, and the grapeseed helps to nourish your skin (almost unheard of with powders)!

It brushes on seamlessly to even out your skin tone and doesn’t cake into any wrinkles or large pores – not that you have any anyway. If you’re the type that knows they need powder to set makeup but doesn’t want to add anything heavy to your face, this is for you as it’s practically weightless.

Where to buy: Almay’s Nearly Naked Powder, $10, walgreens.com