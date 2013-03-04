Cheap Thrill: The Best At-Home Hair Color Kits For Red Carpet Results

We’re a group of gals that loves to play with hair color, with our hair ranging from platinum blonde to rich brunettes and even a newly red gal (at least this week). But as much as we love to play with hair color, we know all too well the steep price tag that comes with changing up our look, which is why we’re always on the lookout for the brand new and the best at-home hair color kits that can help get the same results at a fraction of the price.
Well, with diligent research, we’ve rounded up our favorite at-home hair color kits with some of the newest advances in science. From a kit that can take you up to seven levels lighter (no, seriously) to ombre and some of the best blacks we’ve ever seen, here are our new favorite kits that can help you switch up your hair color game at a fraction of the salon price but with all of the amazing results.
More From Beauty High:
Purple is Officially the New ‘It’ Hair Color
10 Guys Reveal What They Think of Your Hair Color
Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Explained
Ever been DYING to go platinum blonde but terrified of the price tag? Worry no more with this amazing ammonia-free hair color kit designed to lighten hair safely up to seven levels from its base. The advanced formula includes an incredible anti-brass conditioner to help seal in moisture and keep the color in its truly platinum form. This kit is a game changer for going super blonde at home.
L'Oreal Paris Feria Absolute Platinum in Extreme Platinum, $8.99, target.com
This salon-inspired color kit takes a nod from the pros with an exclusive formula that creates the perfect blend of pigments for multi-dimensional, rich colors from a range of 18 shades (we're fond of this dark copper red.) Let's also talk about the rich, color-preserving conditioner to nourish and prevent water-fading. All of these factors make this kit a perfect buy for the money.
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series At-Home Permanent Color Kit, $10.49, drugstore.com
Some of us love hair color but either have commitment issues or can't use more permanent colors because of sensitized (read: chemically processed hair.) This ammonia-free gentle color solution adds richness and vibrancy (it's packed with antioxidants) to your current hair color and washes out in about 28 shampoos. Go up to two shades in any direction from your current shade and watch the magic happen.
Clairol Natural Instincts Hair Color, $6.39, cvs.com
Let's say you're really non-committal about hair color, as in you want to try blonde highlights for the night or you want to add a little red or brown for the day. These brush-in temporary colors are perfect for you and they'll stay put (no flaking) until you wash them out the next day. Or the day after, we won't judge.
Alterna 1-Night Highlights, $29, beautybar.com
One of the best thing about good hair color is the luxurious touch and feel of a really good color process. This at-home kit contains Revlon's no-ammonia formula that prevents oversaturating partnered with their Triple Butter Complex - a combination of mango, shea and coconut butters - for an antioxidant-packed, rich conditioning treatment that leaves behind exceptional color that's nourished and soft. Oh, and the formula contains UV protection so the color won't fade. Genius, right?
Revlon Luxurious ColorSilk Buttercream Hair Color, $5.39, drugstore.com
Ombre hair is everywhere and now there's an at-home kit to get the results. With a specially-designed brush that allows for precise color placement along with buildable results (you decide how light you want your ends to go), it's the easiest - and most cost-effective - way to try the trend.
L'Oreal Paris Feria Wild Ombre Hair Color Kit, $11.99, target.com
Look, we've all had root issues when our hair color starts to grow out, and this kit can mask them quite easily and quickly. But celebrity colorist Marie Robinson has a great tip for using this handy kit: if you're looking to multi-tone hair (lighter on top, darker on bottom or vice versa), this handy brush makes it super easy to do.
Clairol Nice'n Easy Root Touch-Up Kit, $6.99, drugstore.com
Conversely, for those who want to go dark as night but with depth and dimension, this brand new advance in dark hues gives some of the richest midnight hue results we've ever seen without looking matte, flat or dull. With a non-drop formula, intensely rich formula conditioner and some of the softest, shiniest results we've seen outside of a salon, we're sold on this kit.
L'Oreal Paris Excellence Richesse Triple Protection Color, $8.99, drugstore.com
Let's face it: some of us are just not good at doing home hair color and the explosion of color all over our faces and bathrooms are there to prove it. This at-home kit is for people like us, with a color formula that combines in two parts to create a dripless foam that you apply throughout your hair, wait, then rinse and condition. It's just that easy and the colors are just that good.
John Frieda Precision Foam Colour, $12.99, ulta.com