11 Straightening Brushes Under $50 That Still Deliver Expert-Level Results

One of the most overused and inaccurate assumptions made regarding hair care is that only high priced items deliver high-quality results. Now this isn’t to say that pricier treatments and triple-digit hot tools are completely bogus, but their more affordable counterparts are equally impressive and much nicer to my bank account. Cheap straightening brushes are especially nice because for the most part, the top-rated ones are usually outside of my spending range.

A hybrid between the blow dryer and flat iron, the straightening brush is officially one of those must-haves for anyone whose styling needs go beyond a simple wash and go. Not only does it save time; it’s also foolproof when it comes to the application because you’re literally just brushing through the hair. What could go wrong, right? Well, if the bristles aren’t thick enough or the paddle area isn’t wide enough, or the handle doesn’t have enough grip, you’ve got a potential disaster on your hands.

Taking that extra time to make sure a straightening brush has everything you need is imperative, but making sure it doesn’t cost a ridiculous amount of money is of equal importance too. So to make your search a little less daunting, here are some top-rated options that don’t cost more than $50. You’re welcome.

Anjou Hair Straightener Brush

$21.99 at Amazon

Conair Infiniti Pro Diamond-Brilliance Ceramic Hot Paddle Brush

$39.99 at Target

Entil Straightening Brush

$39.99 at Amazon

Eva NYC Lavender Crystal Mini Healthy Heat Thermal Straightening Brush

$29.75 at Target

FHI Heat Stylus Thermal Styling Brush

$39.99 at Walmart

Hera 2-in-1 Ceramic Hot Brush & Straightener in White

$35.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Instyler Straight Up Ceramic Straightening Brush

$44.49 at Target

Ion Travel Straightening Brush Iron

$25.49 at Sally Beauty

Jinri Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

$45.99 at Amazon

Revlon Salon One Step XL Straightening Heated Hair Brush

$49.99 at Ulta

Vanity Planet Flow Ceramic Straightening Brush

$49.99 at Vanity Planet