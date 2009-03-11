Great Hair On A Budget

Paris may not need to worry about money,

but this short cut will nonetheless save her some

Sara De Boer / Retna

Ladies, I know that when you turn on the evening news from the top of the hour to the bottom of the hour, all they are talking about is the economy. A lot of times, when finances are short, the first thing to go is your beauty maintenance. I know that things can be tough but it is important to make yourself feel beautiful.

You don’t have to skimp on the things that make you feel more beautiful, you just have to be smarter about how you utilize them. Instead of following the latest trends, focus on keeping up the consistency and maintenance of your hair. Following the latest “It” trend can leave you with a hair cut you either hate, or that becomes dated quickly, meaning you end up back at the salon sooner than usual.

Keeping your hair consistent means not downgrading on things like a good shampoo and conditioner. This will affect the condition of your hair down the road and unhealthy hair has to be cut more often than healthy hair. So investing in a good shampoo and conditioner is actually more cost-efficient in the long run.

Another money saving tip is that when you do go to the salon, get your hair cut shorter than you normally would. Your hair will take longer to grow back, so instead of going to the salon every four weeks, you now go every six or seven weeks.

At home, be sure to use a deep treatment or hot oil mask to prevent split ends. Concentrate on the ends of your hair, because they need it the most. If you keep your ends healthy and moisturized, you won’t get as many split ends, so you won’t need to trim your hair as often.

Saving money is important, but so is looking beautiful. It’s okay to spend money on yourself because it keeps you feeling good about yourself and understanding that you are worth it.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual