Injector-Approved Drugstore Skincare Staples To Stave Off the Needle

While neurotoxins and dermal fillers are still the most popular treatments requested, because the pandemic forced so many offices to close last year, the importance of at-home skincare became even more integral to Jones’ practice. “Skincare was actually a huge trend in 2020, with many of us being stuck at home during the pandemic. Most people put off treatments such as facials and neurotoxins and are [only now] coming back into the office looking for a refresher,” she says. Oh, and all those Zoom calls influenced in-office trends too. “With the popularity of Zoom calls, many patients are seeing themselves from new angles and are coming into the office looking for full-face rejuvenation.”

Sure, social distancing protocols may be loosening up and in-office treatments are making a major rebound, but skincare is still equally as important to maintaining your results. “It is important to protect your investment, and at-home skincare will help boost and maintain in-office treatment results. Sun protection is key, and I always recommend a physical rather than chemical sunscreen. Antioxidants are also important since they prevent free radical damage,” she says.

Her current favorites? ZO Daily Power Defense and SkinBetter Alto. “I’m also frequently pairing Alastin Restorative Neck Complex with in-office procedures such as Micro-Botox for the neck or Sculptra for the décolleté,” she says.

I will forever be an advocate for the notion that great skincare doesn’t have to be fancy and super expensive (there are, of course, a laundry list of exceptions), and it turns out that some dermatologists, injectors, and estheticians, including Shawna Jones, happen to agree with me.

To make an appointment at one of Skin Spirit's locations, click here.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

I have been using this product since I was a teen—it is my go-to basic cleanser. Remember to use lukewarm water when washing since hot water can lead to irritation and dryness.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Throw away those makeup wipes and start using micellar water to remove makeup at nighttime. Micellar water is gentle and an effective way to remove makeup and dirt and won’t dry out the skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum is great for those with dry skin since it strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It is great under your moisturizer, but I also love it paired with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe is definitely a fan favorite. This moisturizer contains ceramides which are important [to use] during the dry, winter months and year-round for mature skin.

Differin (Adapalene 0.1%) Gel

This is a common OTC product that I recommend a lot. It’s a retinoid that used to be prescription-only but is now available [at drugstores and online without prescription].