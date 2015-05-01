11 Cheap Makeup Brushes to Buy ASAP

Since we’re not all rolling in cash, there are some things we have to sacrifice when it comes to spending our money on beauty products. Of course we want all the latest and greatest in products, and always find a way to justify spending $45 on a new bronzer when it blends like butter, but we also love a good bargain. When it comes to cheap makeup brushes, we think there are some out there –even at your local drugstore– that will do just as good of a job as the $65 brush at the department store.
For under $20—and most even lower than $10—you can get some great quality brushes that’ll get the job done so that you can save that extra money for the $65 foundation that is said to work miracles. Thanks to brands like Real Techniques, e.l.f and Sonia Kashuk, great quality brushes at a price your wallet will thank you for is totally possible.
Click through the slideshow to check them out now!
More From Beauty High:
Two Ways to Clean Your Makeup Brushes
10 Makeup Brushes You Can Find in Your Art Store
The Best Makeup Brushes for Any Use
To perfectly blend out your foundation or blush, you'll love this stippling foundation brush.
(Where to Buy: BK5 - DUO FOUNDATION; $7.99 at morphebrushes.com)
There's just something about a big, fluffy powder brush that we love and this one if nothing but perfection.
(Where to Buy: up & up™ Powder Brush; $6.99 at target.com)
For a super blended out look, this large blending brush will give you the perfect eye.
(Where to Buy: BK13 - DELUXE BLENDING FLUFF; $2.99 at morphebrushes.com)
To get your bronzer on point this summer, this bronzing brush is a great option at less than the price of your morning coffee.
(Where to Buy: e.l.f. Essential Bronzing Brush; $2 at eyeslipsface.com)
This hand cut, cruelty-free brush is the answer to your concealer setting prayers!
(Where to Buy: Real Techniques Setting Brush; $8 at realtechniques.com)
Give your blush the perfect blended out, natural look with this fluffy angled blush brush from Morphe.
(Where to Buy: M12 - ANGLE BLUSH; $4.99 at morphebrushes.com)
There's nothing like the perfect crease brush and we think we've found it in this $4 Sonia Kashuk beauty.
(Where to Buy: Sonia Kashuk® Core Tools Pointed Blending Brush - No 109; $3.99 at target.com)
Get super precise with this $3 e.l.f. eyeshadow brush—perfect for lining the bottom lash line or getting in that inner corner.
(Where to Buy: e.l.f. Studio Small Precision Brush; $3 at eyeslipsface.com)
Perfect for bronzer or setting your makeup with a loose powder, this dense brush will give you all the coverage you want in one soft, wooden brush.
(Where to Buy: EcoTools Domed Bronzer Brush; $7.59 at target.com)
Probably the most popular of the Real Techniques brushes, this foundation brush will give the perfect flawless finish to your complexion easily.
(Where to Buy: Expert Face Brush; $9 realtechniques.com)
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that contouring is huge and this brush will help you easily get those Kim K cheekbones.
(Where to Buy: Sculpting Brush; $10 at realtechniques.com)