11 Cheap Makeup Brushes to Buy ASAP

Since we’re not all rolling in cash, there are some things we have to sacrifice when it comes to spending our money on beauty products. Of course we want all the latest and greatest in products, and always find a way to justify spending $45 on a new bronzer when it blends like butter, but we also love a good bargain. When it comes to cheap makeup brushes, we think there are some out there –even at your local drugstore– that will do just as good of a job as the $65 brush at the department store.

For under $20—and most even lower than $10—you can get some great quality brushes that’ll get the job done so that you can save that extra money for the $65 foundation that is said to work miracles. Thanks to brands like Real Techniques, e.l.f and Sonia Kashuk, great quality brushes at a price your wallet will thank you for is totally possible.

