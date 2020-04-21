The Best 20 Under $20 Eco-Friendly Makeup Products

Contrary to popular belief, not all clean beauty products are expensive. In fact, some of the best cheap clean beauty products are actually makeup finds you probably bypassed during your last virtual shopping sesh. While eco-friendly skincare has always thrived (and continues to do so), more and more brands are investing in color products that not only skip the harmful ingredients and wasteful packaging.

A lot of them are actually budget-friendly, too, because sustainability shouldn’t always cost an arm and a leg…am I right? And because Earth Day is just around the corner, I can’t think of a better time than now to get familiar with some of the best clean makeup products under $20. From pigmented eye pencils to luminous lip gloss to barely-there face coverage, meet your new earth angels.

3ina Makeup The 24 Hour Pen Eyeliner

A slender, waterproof eyeliner with a stunning matte finish.

Alima Pure Natural Definition Eye Pencil

Infused with hydrogenated jojoba oil, macadamia seed oil, and meadowfoam seed oil for comfortable and safe wear.

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Cuticle Cream

This luxurious moisturizing cuticle cream from artisanal brand Beekman 1802 helps hydrate and soften cuticles while providing extra care for nails. The sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free formula is rich with a soothing blend of oils and an organic beeswax base with a warmly inviting scent with notes of vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

Burt’s Bees BB Cream

A lightweight moisturizer and foundation in one.

Eco Bella Eye Pencil

A vegan, gluten free, and petroleum free eyeliner with incredible color payoff.

Han All Natural Multistick

A multipurpose, non-toxic stick to apply anywhere on the face.

Harvest Organic Lengthening Mascara

A certified organic, gluten-free and non-toxic mascara infused with vitamin E.

Honest Eyeshadow Palette

Mattes, shimmer and satin shades made without the nasties.

Lily Lolo Pressed Eyeshadow

Eco-friendly eye colors enriched with jojoba oil and sea holly extract.

Lovoir Black The Flick Stick

The key to a perfect cat eye wing.

Milk Makeup KUSH Lip Glaze

High-shine lip color infused with cannabis sativa seed oil.

Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek Tint

A two-in-one cheek blush and lip balm made with hydrating, clean ingredients.

Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

An iconic drugstore illuminator enriched with hydrating murumuru butter.

Physician’s Formula Organic Wear Dewy Highlighter

A cream-to-powder, jojoba oil-infused highlighter for combination skin.

The protection of a lip balm and full coverage of a lipstick are offered with this vegan and cruelty-free natural lipstick.

PYT Beauty Fun Filled Lip Gloss

A tinted gloss enriched with mango seed butter, sunflower seed oil, peppermint oil, and avocado oil.

Ready to Shine Crush on You Lipstick

Boldly-colored lipsticks made with non-gmo and cruelty-free ingredients.

tarte Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask

A tinted lip mask made with naturally-derived ingredients and gentle enough for daily use.

Tower 28 Shine On Lip Jelly

A lightweight lip gloss made with a standout combo of five natural oils.

W3LL People Bio-Extreme Lip Gloss

Nothing but certified organic and natural ingredients to be found in this lightweight and hydrating lip gloss.

