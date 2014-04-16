10 Body Creams Under $10

The only thing better than a good body cream is a good body cream that also happens to be inexpensive. Considering warmer weather means skirts, dresses, and tank tops, our skin is about to be exposed to the elements, which means it should really be hydrated. What better way to hydrate than to use drugstore moisturizers that keep our skin soft and our bank accounts in the black?
From toning cream to lightening moisturizer to lotion with a touch of tanner, we’ve pulled together a list of the 10 best body creams under $10 so you can have your best skin ever — year-round. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be relying on in the comments below!
Cetaphil is a classic go-to for lotion lovers, and this fragrance-free formula works especially well for sensitive skin.
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion Fragrance Free, $6.79, Drugstore.com
For noticeably firmer skin, try using this option from Aveeno packed with wheat protein and shiitake mushroom complex to tighten up your skin.
Aveeno Positively Ageless Firming Body Lotion, $7.89, Drugstore.com
Relieve dry, itchy, and irritated skin all day long with this superhero moisturizer.
Curel Daily Moisture, $9.49, Drugstore.com
When you use this lotion from Eucerin, three things happen: Moisture, exfoliation, and conditioning. If you've got dry, rough skin, this one's your best bet.
Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion, $5.99, Drugstore.com
Just the name Cream Oil alone makes us feel like our skin is being moisturized! After you start using this hydrating hybrid, you'll never want to go back to anything else.
Dove Cream Oil Intensive Body Lotion for Extra Dry Skin, $7.99, Drugstore.com
Safe for all skin types and formulated with shea butter and vitamin E, this lotion from Burt's Bees is must-have.
Burt's Bees Fragrance Free Body Lotion, $7.19, Drugstore.com
To get a bit of color on your skin for the warmer weather, try this Touch of Sun lotion from Olay.
Olay Quench Plus Touch of Sun Lotion, $5.99, Drugstore.com
This collagen-boosting lotion from St. Ives will keep your skin looking young and fresh. It's never too soon to start using anti-aging products, ladies!
St. Ives Skin Renewing Body Lotion With Collagen, $4.99, Drugstore.com
Grapefruit is known to help lighten up dark spots on your skin, and this cream from Yes to Grapefruit does just that for under $10. Use it all over for smooth, uniform skin.
Yes to Grapefruit Spot Correcting Cream, $9.49, Drugstore.com
For moisture that lasts, this body creme from Nivea goes the distance. With pro vitamin B5, it gives your skin a dose of hydration that will stick around for hours on end.
Nivea Extended Moisture Body Creme, $6.74, Drugstore.com