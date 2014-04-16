10 Body Creams Under $10

The only thing better than a good body cream is a good body cream that also happens to be inexpensive. Considering warmer weather means skirts, dresses, and tank tops, our skin is about to be exposed to the elements, which means it should really be hydrated. What better way to hydrate than to use drugstore moisturizers that keep our skin soft and our bank accounts in the black?

From toning cream to lightening moisturizer to lotion with a touch of tanner, we’ve pulled together a list of the 10 best body creams under $10 so you can have your best skin ever — year-round. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us which you’ll be relying on in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Dry Skin

7 Tricks to Get Rid of Dry Skin

8 Best Cleanser and Moisturizer Duos For Clear Skin