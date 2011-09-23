Charlotte Willer Teaches Us to Take Trends Off the Runway

As we observe all of the trends streaming in from the Spring 2012 shows, we’re filled with inspiration for our own makeup looks and occasionally a bit of trepidation. So far this season we’ve seen gorgeous glowing skin, bold brows and bright lips at the forefront of the trends. And even if you ARE a certified beauty junkie, trying out a new makeup look always bring about a few qualms.

Maybelline’s key makeup artist Charlotte Willer talked with us below about the looks we saw her apply during NYFW and how we can make them work for ourselves.

There were a lot of blush tones and natural looks on the runway this season. Do you think that is going to be the prominent trend next spring?

Yes I do. The trend for spring is very healthy and fresh sometimes dewy. I did three shows with glossy lids.

Jen Kao’s makeup had an orangey lip and cheek. How can women wear this color every day?

I love orange shades because they are so bright and happy. They’re great for day or evening. At Jen Kao, I mixed two shades of Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipcolor: (Coral Cush and Are You Red-dy.) For lips, you can mix different shades to play brightness up or take it down a notch. For cheeks, almost anyone can wear peachy-orange shades. They’re very flattering.

How do you recommend combining a strong eyebrow and smokey eye like we saw at L.A.M.B?

Brows create a beautiful frame for the face and give a lot of character to the eyes. I love the look of a strong brow with a dark, smokey eye . It’s an edgy look that puts all the attention in one area and it definitely makes a statement! This may be best for evening. To tone the look down for day, go super dark and bold with your brows but keeps eyes a little lighter. Maybe just a little liner and mascara. The look is surprisingly elegant.

After seeing what has started to progress trend-wise at NYFW, what do you find are your favorite looks to take off the runway and into every day wear?

I love the look of clean, healthy, glowing skin — with just a bit of blush. That paired with a pop of color on the lips is very wearable and it will look perfect for any occasion.

What do you think is going to be the biggest makeup trend for spring? Can we predict that just yet?

Women always want to look naturally beautiful. So healthy glowing skin will be a huge focus. With beautiful skin as a canvas, it’s easy to play with bold lips or strong brows.

Slick-backed hair was very popular on the runway. What type of makeup do you recommend for this type of hairstyle?

Strong brows look amazing with slicked-back hair. And of course, so does a bold lip.