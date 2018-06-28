Charlotte Tilbury Just Launched Travel-Sized Versions of Her Celeb-Approved Products

What’s better than a Charlotte Tilbury skin care range? A teeny-tiny Charlotte Tilbury skin care range, obviously. And it just so happens that this teeny-tiny skin-care range is not just fun-sized—it’s travel-sized.

In case you didn’t know, Tilbury is the makeup pro behind countless celebrity looks, including those of glowy goddess Amal Clooney. Want A-lister radiance, even when you’re 40,000 feet in the air? Keep scrolling for a look at the brand new collection.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream

This moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated during changes in cabin pressure and long days. It’s definitely worth a spot in your makeup bag!

$29 at Charlotte Tilbury

Goddess Skin Clay Mask

This product tightens pores, clears up imperfections, and leaves your skin bright and glowy! You’ll look fresh AF when you step off that aircraft.

$17 at Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Night Cream

A celeb favorite, this night cream promises to improve your skin barrier overnight.

$51 at Charlotte Tilbury

Wonder Glow

This face primer–which can be worn alone or under foundation– has the word “glow” in it—need we say more?

$27 at Charlotte Tilbury

Take It All Off

A little on-the-go makeup remover never hurt anybody! This is perfect if you want to wear makeup in the airport, but then clean up your complexion after boarding.

$12 at Charlotte Tilbury

Multi-Miracle Glow

This all-in-one cleanser, mask, and balm will cleanse and smooth your skin, making it extremely soft to the touch. Yeah, you woke up like this.

$11 at Charlotte Tilbury

You can also buy the skin-care products as sets, but they’re a little pricier. They’re available online exclusively right now at CharlotteTilbury.com.