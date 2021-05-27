Lipstick Is Back (!!!) At Charlotte Tilbury’s Big Memorial Day Sale

Now that half the country is officially vaccinated, chances are you’re ready to throw the mask off and take a walk outside ready for Hot Vax Summer. Lets add some new makeup to that look, shall we? Luckily, Charlotte Tilbury’s Memorial Day 2021 sale is here and it’s full of incredible deals on foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, skincare and so much more.

Here’s how the sale works this year. The brand has these beauty bundles that already have a 10-20 percent discount compared to if you bought each item separately. From now until May 31, take 20 percent off those bundles. It’s basically discounts on top of kits that already have a much higher value. VIP members can start shopping the kits on May 27 and everyone else can shop May 28. (A quick sign-up will give you VIP access.)

There are only a limited amount of each bundle so be sure to grab your favorites before the end of the sale. We got you started with a few of our favorite products, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Airbrush Flawless Foundation Trio

Get three bottles of this best-selling full-coverage foundation. You can even mix and match shades to gift to share with friends (if you want).

Bigger, Brighter Eyes & Fuller Looking Lips Kit

Your summer look is set with this rosy eye and lip kit. Get the Bigger Brighter Eyes eyeshadow palette in Exagger-Eyes, Fat Lashes mascara in Glossy Black and Pillow Talk Diamonds lipstick.

Walk Of No Shame Eye & Blush Duo

The shades in this pretty duo are sure to get you all the compliments. The kit contains the Luxury Palette and brand-new Cheek to Chic berry blush.

Hydration & Radiance Skin Duo

Upgrade your skincare with this luxe kit that includes the ultra-hydrating Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Magic Eye Rescue.

Hyaluronic Happikiss Lip Duo

Choose from 10 shades of this hydrating, plumping lipstick and get a discounted two-pack.