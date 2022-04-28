TikTok Says This Is the Best Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Blush Dupe & It’s Only $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a best-seller for more than a year and Sephora still can’t keep Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand in Pinkgasm in stock. Goldgasm and Peachgasm hues are available but Pinkgasm — the perfect mix of glowy highlighter and rosy blush — continues to sell out. That’s why folks are always looking for the best Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm dupe to hold them over. And some TikTokers think they found it.

The Revolution Pro Hydra Bright Cream Blush comes in Golden and Peach on the brand’s website. TikToker @therobelife swatched the shade Pink on her hand against Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand in Pinkgasm. We don’t see this shade on the Revolution Pro website but we did find it on LookFantastic for a few dollars more.

When she applies the more affordable option to her skin, it looks gorgeous and glows just like Charlotte Tilbury’s. She says it also has a very similar sponge-tip applicator and on-and-off twist cap.

TikToker @naomimiz also compared the two options against each other and said Revolution Pro’s is “such a close match” to Charlotte Tilbury’s. It’s a great option if you can’t get your hands on the original or want to try the look before splurging on the $40 version. Plus, if you’re really looking to try Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand, a new shade JUST launched and it’s currently in stock. (For now!)

Grab Revolution Pro’s Pinkgasm dupe for your blush and then get Charlotte Tilbury’s new shade in Pillow Talk. This is less of a blush and more of a soft rose gold highlighter. It’s so pretty.

That’s what’s so fun about makeup. There are high-low options to mix and match and use what makes sense for you and your budget. One thing we do know for sure: Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand lasts a long time so you won’t need to replace it with another pricey option any time soon — well, until another must-have shade drops.