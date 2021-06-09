TikTok Says This Wet ’n Wild Blush Is A Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury’s Sold-Out Pinkgasm Wand

We love a good makeup dupe but we love it even more when it’s impossible to find the original in the first place. That’s why folks on TikTok are looking long and hard for a great Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm dupe. And it looks like they found it. And it’s more than $30 less than Charlotte Tilbury’s ultra-popular Beauty Highlighter Wand. Score.

There’s a good reason Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm is so popular. It’s like the perfect mix of glowy highlighter and rosy blush together in one creamy formula. It looks great on literally everyone and has a gorgeous dewy texture for summer. It does have a little bit of shimmer but it’s not too glittery to wear every day. The wand is so beloved, it’s sold out on both Charlotte Tilbury’s site and Sephora.

If you want to try the formula before heading straight to the dupe (or maybe both?), there are a few other shades available, including this pretty Peachgasm color.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

But if you’re looking for that perfect Pinkgasm dupe, Wet ‘n Wild is here to save the day. The Megaglow Makeup Stick Blush in Peach Bums has a similar light pink shade with a slight shimmer. One swipe across your cheeks and nose and you are glowing. Oh, and it’s less than $5.

It seems the dupe was first discovered by user @makeupsessions who showed side-by-side swatches of both Charlotte Tilbury’s and Wet ‘n Wild’s blush.

“Oh, that’s really pretty,” said TikTok user @katespader79, surprised at great the $5 blush is looking on her skin. “It blended effortlessly. Go get some.”

“I have searched too many Sephoras for that damn Charlotte Tilbury blush and cannot find it anywhere,” said @amandafrisch. She applies it with her fingers and calls it “luminous” and a “beautiful glow.” She says she still wants the Charlotte Tilbury one but that “this glowy blush is everything.”

If you want to get your hands on Wet ‘n Wild’s Megaglow Makeup Stick Blush in Peach Bums, you better hurry before TikTok makes it sell out, too. We found a 2-pack on Amazon Prime for just $11.52 total. It’s also available at Ulta, along with the darker pink Floral Majority shade.