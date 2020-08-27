Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Mascara has a 45k-Person Waitlist—Here’s My Real Review

As someone who covers beauty launches for a living, right now we’re getting hit with them—hard. I have a feeling it’s because so many new products were delayed due to COVID-19 and now they all happen to be rolling out at the same time. It almost seems planned, though, considering all the new mascara drops. Because of wearing masks, we’re all focused more on our eyes now more than ever. It’s all anyone sees. I’m always in a mask, which is why I knew I needed to do a Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mascara review. According to a press release from the brand, the highly anticipated launch had a 45,000 person waitlist—the highest ever for Charlotte Tilbury.

The Pillow Talk franchise is pretty popular, afterall. Makeup including lipstick, lip liner, lipgloss, eyeshadow palettes and blush all come Pillow Talk’s nude-pink hue. Mascara is next for the collection but don’t worry—it’s black. Interestingly, this also contains hair care ingredients like the new Kosas mascara, but that’s where the similarities end. Pillow talk features a polymer derived from the Larch Tree for lift, Carnauba wax for body and texture and keratin thickness and conditioning. It’s meant to do it all—lift, lengthen and volumize.

When I opened Pillow Talk, I was concerned that I wouldn’t like the brush. I usually like a fat brush and this one is skinnier and more paddle-shaped. You’re meant to use the flat side to apply product and the bristles on the sides to comb and lift. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to use and how well it stayed put. The formula isn’t heavy so it does provide some lift. I’m too lazy to use a lash curler but I bet it would work well with this mascara. I like that the brush separates lashes without clumps even as I layered.

Even without any other eye makeup, I felt put together. That’s how I know a mascara works well for me.

If you’re a fan of Charlotte Tilbury makeup and the Pillow talk franchise, I think you’ll be happy with Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara. At least until the next big lash launch.