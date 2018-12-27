Charlotte Tilbury Just Launched a Two-Step Cleanser That’s Probably Worth the Splurge

Though there are a number of celeb makeup artists who have parlayed their seasoned skills into a makeup line, few have done it as successfully as Charlotte Tilbury. In addition to working with a slew of A-listers–such as Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner–and major brands like Victoria’s Secret, she’s also crafted a namesake beauty line that’s become the standard for top-notch makeup. Now, she’s expanding her skin care range with a new cleanser that sounds as luxurious as we’re sure it feels: the Goddess Cleansing Ritual.

What makes Tilbury’s line particularly unique is her dedication to creating products that directly mimic the luxe skin care treatments she’s gotten throughout the years or used on her clients. For instance, the cult classic Magic Cream, which recently became available in a mini size, is inspired by a unique product combo she used to create for models during Fashion Week. And the newest product drop is no exception, so here’s what you should know.

Those already familiar with the brand may recognize that moniker, as there’s already a Goddess Skin Clay Mask. This new bundle is essentially what you need before picking up the mask. The first part (aka “Ritual 1”) is a citrus, coconut oil-based formula that literally melts away makeup and nourishes the skin to ward away post-cleanse irritation. Other notable ingredients include inca inchi oil for combating dryness, watermelon oil for brightening and vitamin C for added radiance. The citrus is especially beneficial as it’s likely a form of citric acid, which qualifies as an AHA or acid that sloughs away dead skin cells.

The second part, or “Ritual 2,” is a cream-to-foam cleanser that tackles more deeply-rooted dirt and grime. Its star ingredient is bamboo charcoal, which literally acts as a magnet for impurities, so you’re getting rid of whatever the makeup melter didn’t catch. There’s also Vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier, citrus, bergamot and rose oils for their soothing benefits and Nordic beauty peat to keep your skin’s pH in check.

And if all of that weren’t enough, the set also comes with a muslin cloth, so you can wipe away product, minus the friction of a cotton washcloth. Though $46 may be a steep price to some, we’d say it’s worth the tiny splurge, given the amount of product you’re getting and its combined lasting power. As of now, you can purchase the Goddess Cleansing Ritual on Charlotte Tilbury’s website until it’s available in more locations on January 3.