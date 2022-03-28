Every A-Lister On The Red Carpet Used This ‘Magic Cream’ From Sephora to Prep For The Oscars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Olivia Colman, Caitriona Balfe and Alana Haim all walked up to you at the Oscars, what would be the first thing you’d notice? Their glowing complexions, of course! They each dazzled on the red carpet, and there’s one cult-favorite product in particular that gets full credit for their flawless skin.

The award for the Oscars’ most-used beauty product goes to… Charlotte’s Magic Cream, created by none other than Charlotte Tilbury. The moisturizer has magic in its name for a reason, since it literally turns back the clock for your complexion thanks to its several wrinkle-erasing ingredients.

This glamorous group of celebs chose wisely because their skin looked so glowy, radiant and youthful on the red carpet. Not to mention, many reviewers compare it to the Crème De La Mer moisturizer that A-listers can’t stop raving about. But while a one-ounce jar of La Mer’s goop will have you dropping $190, Charlotte Tilbury’s magical formula will only have you spending $64. You can see why this decision is a total no brainer.

“It took years off my face. I had hyperpigmentation from maskne, dull, uneven skin. After using this product overnight, I look five years younger,” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “My dark spots vanished, my skin looked tighter and my pores shrunk. Overall, I have some serious glow and hydrated-looking skin. I look so gorgeous with no makeup on. That’s how incredible my skin looks. This tops La Mer’s moisturizer by far.”

We’re not quite sure what you’re waiting for. Between Billie Eilish’s stamp of approval and the shopper’s glowing review, grab your jar of Charlotte’s Magic Cream ASAP. We say ASAP because one sells every two minutes, so be quick! Soon enough, you’ll have red carpet ready skin and you might even opt for a no makeup day here and there.

RELATED: 5 Crème De La Mer Alternatives That Make Your Skin Look Younger & Cost A Fraction Of The Price

So, what’s in this magical concoction, you might be wondering? The G.O.A.T. skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid, hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours, leaving your complexion moisturized and plump. Meanwhile vitamins C and E brighten up your skin and get rid of any dullness. To top it off, an age-defying peptide complex vanishes fine lines and wrinkles in a jiffy.

“This cream is as close to magic as you can get!” wrote one reviewer. “This cream is so smooth and leaves my skin hydrated all day! It isn’t too heavy and doesn’t leave an oily sheen like most moisturizers I try.”

The cream moisturizer is best for normal to dry skin types and provides a glowing foundation for the rest of your makeup products.

In fact, Charlotte Tilbury created this product to quickly transform the skin for her model and celebrity clients. Plump, smooth and youthful-looking skin is exactly why it was used on so many A-listers for the 2022 Oscars. Don’t wait to get Hollywood-ready skin or to save up for La Mer’s $190 moisturizer, because Charlotte’s Magic Cream has got you covered.