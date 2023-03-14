Charlotte Tilbury Just Launched a Body Version of Its Cult-Fave Magic Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I found out I was going to get a chance to talk to THE Charlotte Tilbury last weekend, I had to think about what I wanted to ask her. Should I get the tea on Bella Hadid joining as a muse? (She’s apparently incredibly nice and professional.) I decided to talk to her about the new Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream because I have a feeling it’s going to be a big hit among Charlotte fans. And it turns out, the body cream was inspired by customers who used the Magic Cream Moisturizer on places other than their face.

“It became a hack and a trend to use it on the body because it was like, my face looks so much better and fresher and younger — because it really is incredibly de-aging incredibly youth-boosting,” Tilbury says. “People would start using the excess on their arms. So, I was like we have to create Magic Body, too.”

But even if you love Magic Cream Moisturizer ($100 at Sephora), it’s a little too tacky to put all over your body. It’s great under makeup for a reason. Magic Body Cream is much lighter and sinks into the skin right away. It contains what the brand calls the “Magic 8 Matrix,” which contains hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe vera, frangipani flower extract, camellia oil, rosehip oil and shea butter. There’s also “Algaktiv Uplift,” which promises to help lift and tighten skin, as well as hydrating glycerin, energizing caffeine and skin-softening soybean. The addition of magnolia and sunflower oils ensures a smooth application. The results are glowy, hydrated the plump.

“The reason I created Magic Body Moisturizer is because it is immediate skin revival, for the face and immediate skin revival,” Tilbury says. “I always say, necessity is the mother of all invention.”

Get your glow on by grabbing Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream now.