Charlotte Tilbury’s New Cream Blush Puts My Former Favorite To Shame

Over the past few years, I’ve become a cream makeup fanatic. While I still set my oily T-zone with powders on the reg, I find that when it comes to cheek products like blush, contour and highlight, I get longer wear and a more natural look when I opt for creams. Unfortunately, my former favorite cream blush is on its way to becoming completely discontinued, and for a while I thought I’d never find a comparable fave. However, in this Charlotte Tilbury Lip & Cheek Glow review, I both prove myself wrong and find a new must-have product.

As a teen, my beauty-obsessed older sister introduced me to Charlotte Tilbury’s luxe products, and while I couldn’t justify splurging on most of them given my high school budget, one in particular seemed well worth it: The Beach Stick. When I tell you that I didn’t leave the house without the Beach Stick in “Moon Beach” dabbed onto not only my cheeks, but my eyes and lips, too, I really mean it.

I went through at least five of these sticks before I noticed my fave shade was almost always out of stock. Then, the same thing happened to shade “Las Salinas.” When I realized “Formentera” and “Ibiza” were both labeled Discontinued on the brand site, I knew for sure I’d need to find a few fave. Months later, the brand announced they were releasing a new cream blush product, the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow, and I knew I had to try it.

Available in two shades—both takes on the brand’s iconic “Pillow Talk” pinky nude—the Lip & Cheek Glow comes in rosy pink “Colour Of Dreams” and berry pink “Colour Of Passions.” While neither are similar to my beloved coral “Moon Beach,” I preferred the more rosy pink instantly, and decided to use it on my cheeks, lips and eyes to see if it could really be the replacement of my dreams.

As far as packaging goes, Charlotte Tilbury always gets an A+ in my book. The tiny rose gold compact is perfectly portable, but still big enough for a blush brush to dip into or a few fingers to swipe through. I chose the latter method—applying creams with your fingers warms them up, helping them melt into the skin for a natural, glow-from-within finish—and tapped the product onto my cheeks and lips, smearing just a bit onto the crease of my eyes for a little extra monochrome magic.

While the Beach Sticks were (obviously) sticks, the Lip & Cheek Glows come in a flat pan, but I still felt the formulas were incredibly similar—in a good way. Honestly, in a great way. The product blended onto my skin with ease, giving my cheeks some color without looking too cakey or makeup-y, and I instantly knew I’d found a good replacement for my former fave.

I lined my lips with a bit of the brand’s Lip Cheat in “Pillow Talk” before putting the product onto my lips, and while sometimes multipurpose products feel like you’re applying blush to your mouth (bleh), this product turned balmy when I smacked my lips together, and didn’t feel heavy or weird.

Because I have hooded eyes, I did feel like I had to set my lids after using the product in my crease (Note: It’s not advertised as an eye product, but I find using one shade on your lips, cheeks and eyes creates a really natural and cohesive look), but a translucent powder did the trick. If you’re a Charlotte Tilbury stan like me, you could also use a shade from the brand’s Pillow Talk Luxury Eyeshadow Palette for an almost-exact color match.

All in all, I’m more than pleased with the Lip & Cheek Glow, and I can see myself using this product for a ton of different looks. For a laid-back, everyday feel, I like the idea of using it all over like I did in this review for a fresh, natural look. For a night out (remember those?), I’d definitely layer this baby under a powder blush for extra longevity, and dab some in the center of my lips atop a matte liner or lipstick.

Basically, if you’re wondering if this product is worth $40, it’s a “heck yes” from me. Not only is it multi-purpose, it has gorgeous packaging and a formula good enough to make me forget all about my old fave. Bye forever, Beach Sticks—I’m a Lip & Cheek Glow girl now.