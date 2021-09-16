This Charlotte Tilbury Palette Sells Out Every Year & You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop It

Scroll To See More Images

It might seem a little too early to start thinking about your holiday party makeup looks, but I hate to be the person who tells you this… Christmas is only 100 days away. Luckily for us, the TikTok-favorite brand Charlotte Tilbury has surprised makeup fans with a 48-hour drop of a new iteration of their best-selling Instant Eye Palette, along with a few other exciting products.

The Instant Eye Palette has a little bit of a holiday twist this year. It’s called Smokey Eye Are Forever—which I think everyone can agree on. The palette has 12 different shades that are separated out into four unique eye makeup looks. There’s a shimmer-y golden look called Love Eyes, an unexpected golden-green combo called Power Eyes, a peach-gold blend called Happy Eyes and a pigmented plum look called Confident Eyes to create the ultimate smokey eye.

There’s only one catch—this palette is exclusively on Charlotte Tilbury’s website and the first drop is only available for less than 48 hours (unless it sells out). So if you’ve fallen in love with these eye shadow shades like I have, you’re going to want to add this to your cart immediately. And you’ll be rewarded for being decisive, because Charlotte Tilbury will throw in an extra mini Eye Blender Brush for free.

Basically, with this palette, your holiday looks will be on lock. And if you need a little convincing to buy a $75 eye palette know that Tilbury has both TikTok and celeb fans. Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick is one of the only universally flattering lipsticks, and the Nudegasm face palette was used to help create Billie Eilish’s Old Hollywood glam Met Gala look.

Below, you can shop the palette and take a peek at the two other items that are part of this 48-hour product drop.

Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes are Forever

Boasting 12 creamy and long-lasting shades that won’t crease, this best-selling palette is divided into four different smokey eye looks—Love, Power, Happiness and Confidence. We all need more of those things, right? It’s written right on the palette, so you know which shimmery and matte shadows to pair together. And you’ll get a free mini Eye Blender Brush with your purchase.

Limitless Lucky Lips in Flame

Luck be a Charlotte Tilbury fan today, because these brand new lipsticks are also part of the 48-hour drop. Go matte this fall with this lightweight lipstick that claims to last up to 16 hours—no reapplication required. There’s a total of five shades to shop.

Advent Calendar + Bonus Palette

Treat yourself to this luxe advent calendar. Inside, this stylish set of drawers are three full-sizes faves and nine travel sized beauty products. If you order Charlotte Tilbury’s advent calendar in the next 48-hours, you’ll get a bonus Instant Eye palette and a mini makeup brush. That’s a great deal, people!