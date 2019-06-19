Charlotte Tilbury’s New Lipsticks Are Inspired By Modern-Day Icons

If there’s anything better than new lipstick, it’s lipstick inspired by our favorite icons. The Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 collection is just that and more. The 11-shade line is inspired by actors and actresses, models, writers, performers and fashion royalty all that mean something special to the famous makeup artist and probably you, too. This is the second Hot Lips collection and has an important charity component just like the first. Since 2016, Tilbury has been a Global Ambassador for Women for Women International, an organization that helps survivors of war rebuild their lives. Not only does she support the cause, but the brand has also pledged £1 million to the organization.

Tilbury chose each lipstick in the line to honor “rule breakers, record makers and history shakers.” For the first time, each is in a collectible refillable tube making an important step towards sustainability. Plus, the prints on each are really freaking cute. Below, a few of my favorites I’ll be picking up STAT.

Amal Clooney

This warm berry-pink hue (in a soft matte formula) looks just like one the gorgeous—and brilliant—Clooney would wear.

JK Magic

“I have often used Bitch Perfect and Pillow Talk on her, and so I wanted to create a soft, flattering pink-kissed-with-nude that was a magic peaches-and-cream sister to these two,” said Tilbury in a statement about iconic author J.K. Rowling. This color is in the K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula with a satin finish.

Enigmatic Edward

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful gets a whole new formula for his lipstick. This clear lip conditioner provides all the moisturization and would be a great pre-lipstick prep.

You can also pick up shades: Red Hot Susan (for Susan Sarandon); Dancefloor Princess (for Kylie Minogue); Angel Alessandra (for Alessandra Ambrosio); Glowing Jen (for Jennifer Aniston;, Carina’s Star (for Carina Lau); Viva La Vergara (for Sofia Vergara); In Love With Olivia (for Olivia Palermo)’ and Patsy Red (for Patsy Tilbury, Charlotte’s mom). Each retails for $37 each (refills are $25) on the Charlotte Tilbury website June 20.

