Charlotte Tilbury’s New Hollywood Highlighters Sculpt, Illuminate & Blur Like No Other

Iconic beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is coming for your cheekbones with the launch of the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. The brand consistently churns out stellar formulas—a bottle of the Hollywood Flawless Filter sells every 30 seconds, while the Hollywood Contour Wands are surely having a moment on TikTok. This latest addition to the Hollywood Collection is no exception; the luminous powders sculpt, illuminate and blur the skin like no other I’ve tried in quite some time.

Besides popular branding and a celebrity ambassador—actor Lily James is the face of the campaign—you may be curious what sets this highlighter formula apart from other options on the market. The answer is simple: It combines the rich pigment of a pressed powder with the satin texture of a liquid highlighter, bringing you blinding pay-off without creasing, caking or settling into fine lines, per the brand.

It can be applied to areas beyond your cheek bones. Use it to snatch your jaw, brow bone, inner corner of the eyes, or the cupid’s bow above the lips for a contoured, glowing facial structure. You can even wet your brush prior to application for a more intense glow. All seven shades are intended to flatter a multitude of skin tones, and can even be used in conjunction to contour the face in a variety of ways.

Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter

Prior to launch, I got to give the new products a test drive—and I was smitten from the first go. The Champagne Glow shade (the lightest in the line-up) has easily become a staple in my daily regimen; I love to apply it lightly on top of my cheekbones as well as across my lids, and it provides the perfect amount of pop for days at the office to evening dinner. The formula is buttery and brings zero fall-out, which can be rare when it comes to shimmery powders.

I have no doubt these highlighters will be the next trending beauty product across social platforms, so make sure to scoop a few compacts of your own before they inevitably sell out.