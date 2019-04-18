Charlotte Tilbury’s Glowgasm Collection Will Basically Turn You Into a Disco Ball

What is it about warm weather that makes us want to coat ourselves in all the highlighter and body shimmer we can get our hands on? Maybe it’s that the sun comes out and we get to finally shed our bulky winter clothes and bare sun-starved limbs. Whether’s it’s warm where you are yet or not, Charlotte Tilbury’s Glowgasm collection is here to get you in the summer spirit. And let me tell you, this new line is seriously gorgeous.

The new five-piece collection is sexy as hell and will give you that warm flush you’re craving and the shimmer you need. And because it’s from the Queen of Glow herself, these aren’t chunky glitters and holographic sparkles (although, those have their moments). These are creamy pink, bronze and beige tones designed to lift your cheekbones, sculpt your face and leave behind a rosy glow.

Below, check out the entire collection with prices and exactly when you can shop it.

Glowgasm Face Palettes

These limited-edition palettes feature blush and bronzer in light-medium (on the right) and medium-dark hues (on the left). Each shade has a silk-satin finish and golden undertone for use all over your face.

$75 each at Charlotte Tilbury on April 18

Luxury Eye Palette in Dreamgasm

This limited-edition mini palette features four shadows meant to create a pretty halo effect on the eye.

$53 each at Charlotte Tilbury on May 2

Eyes to Mesmerise

These long-lasting cream eyeshadow shades, in Rose Gold (left) and Star Gold (right), used to be limited edition but now they’re back and here to stay.

$32 each at Charlotte Tilbury

Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands

There are now three more shades of this best-selling highlighter that leaves a soft glow on your cheekbones. Shop Pinkgasm (left), Peachgasm (middle) and Goldgasm (right).

$38 each at Charlotte Tilbury on April 18

Collagen Lip Bath

You have to wait a bit to pick up these lippies but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. You might have tried these formulas before, but it’s back in a bigger size and two new shades. Grab Peachy Plump (left) and Rosy Glow (right).

$35 each at Charlotte Tilbury on May 23

Now, hurry and go get your glow on.