TikTok Says This $13 Maybelline Foundation Is A Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter

We love a makeup dupe. Unlike how Fashion TikTok uses “dupe” (for, um, counterfeit merch), beauty dupes are similar shades and formulas of more higher-priced items. Often, both products are stellar on their own and it’s up to the customer to decide what they want to spend their money on. It’s all about giving choices. That’s the case for the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter dupe. The cult-fave is a best-seller for a reason but it costs a pretty penny. It looks like TikTok found a similar option for just $13.

There are 12 shades of Flawless Filter, with a radiant finish that blurs pores and makes skin glow. It has very light coverage so it can be worn on its own or under foundation. Fans love it for the way it makes your skin look almost filtered.

As iconic as it is, $44 isn’t cheap. So, when I saw TikToker Mikayla Nogueira say there’s a new dupe, I was intrigued. Even Nogueira said she was skeptical in her video. The product in question is Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup. “It’s a primer, concealer, highlighter and BB cream in one,” said Nogueira. “It’s supposed to give you this immaculate glow.” She goes on to apply Charlotte Tilbury’s on one side and Maybelline’s on the other.

“It’s the same texture though, and I really like this applicator,” Nogueira says. “It’s even the same consistency. It blends in like a dream.” One thing I was concerned about is the fact that there are only five shades of Maybelline’s 4-In-1 Glow Makeup. Apparently, these are “self-adjusting shades” that blend into your skin tone. When she first applied shade Fair, Nogueira noted that it was a little dark. She was then pleasantly surprised to see the color had shifted to be closer to her skin tone. Still, I’m interested to see someone with darker skin try the same thing.

The final verdict? “It looks exactly the same. It feels the same, it has the same glowy shift,” she says. “This is hands-down the most exceptional dupe to come out for this, seriously.” There you have it! Like I said earlier, both products are great—it’s all about having choices. If you live and die for Flawless Filter, keep it up. It’s that good. If you want to try Maybelline’s more affordable option, grab it at Ulta now before TikTok sells it out.