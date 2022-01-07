I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Lightweight Foundation & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one makeup product that never fails to get me excited time and time again, it’s foundation. I hate to connect my love of complexion products back to my ongoing struggle with breakouts, but if it wasn’t for the insecurities posed by pimples and dark spots, I wouldn’t have dived as deeply into foundation as I have. But because of that, my superpower is knowing a good foundation formula when I try it. When I caught wind of Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Foundation, I knew it was one I have to try.

A quick moment of transparency here. As much as I love and hoard foundations (I have at least 50 in my collection right now), I have actually never tried a Charlotte Tilbury foundation prior to the Beautiful Skin Foundation. For starters, I began exploring the brand right before the pandemic hit. Once lockdown was in place, buying makeup was the least of my worries. Fast forward to today, I find myself wearing makeup more often than I have from 2020 through 2021 and I couldn’t pass up trying this launch. Plus, I know how much folks love the brand.

First, let’s get into what Beautiful Skin Foundation is and how it differs from the brand’s other complexion products. Like the name implies, this one is all about a skin-like finish. It’s medium coverage supercharged with active ingredients to brighten, hydrate and smooth. Think hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, coconut extract to strengthen the skin barrier, Bix Activ (obtained from Bixa Orellana seeds) to decrease oiliness and reduce the appearance of pores, and rose complex to illuminate and kick dullness to the curb.

It’s available in 30 shades categorized by fair, medium, tan and deep overtones, with cool, neutral and warm undertones.

This skin-first product is a bit of a different direction from Charlotte Tilbury but one that fits in exactly with the trend of healthy skin and natural-looking glam. Another first for the brand? Kate Moss is a face of Beautiful Skin Foundation! She joins model Jourdan Dunn and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in the absolutely stunning campaign. Can you believe Moss has been modeling for three decades?! She’s never looked better.

This is a hybrid foundation meant to be more than a temporary fix for a host of skin concerns. Mine are dark spots/discoloration and dullness. I also tend to have oily skin but occasionally the skin around my mouth can be a bit dehydrated. My preference for foundation coverage is medium-to-full coverage to ensure these post-acne marks are covered.

To get started, I prepped my skin with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($35 at Sephora) and applied the Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade 13 Warm. I added a touch of concealer under my eyes and finished with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in Deep ($45 at Sephora) along with a bit more Setting Spray. To say I’m obsessed is an understatement.

Though I obviously went the full glam route, the foundation blended seamlessly into my skin. My dark spots were covered with no issues (I didn’t apply concealer or corrector to them). My skin looks…well, beautiful. The formula feels comfortable on the skin and wears well throughout the day, even if you have oily skin like me. My recommendation for my oily skin folks is to set with a lightweight powder in the oiliest areas of your face.

It looks like I found my new fave foundation and I’m officially a Charlotte Tilbury convert. Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation is available now.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Denton.