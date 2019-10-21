We Already Have the Deets on Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday Blowout Sale

Start saving those coins. Pre-holiday sale details are starting to roll in from beauty brands and big-box retailers and they look major. We got the initial scoop on Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale and it’s one you should probably set an alarm for because you won’t want to forget about it when it goes live. Here’s what we know. There will be new bundles posted on the site, including lip trios, skincare sets, eye sets and more. Bundles and kits really help bring down the price of each product. Even if you don’t need the whole set, they make a great gift.

From November 25 to December 3, these beauty bundles will be up to 30 percent off. Then on Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to score an additional 10 percent off. We don’t know exactly which of Charlotte Tilbury’s products will be included but we’re hoping for a complexion bundle to cop the new Airbrush Flawless Foundation and maybe a concealer or setting powder with it.

If you’re looking for more color cosmetics, I’m sure there will be killer lipstick kits, maybe even including those new shades inspired by modern-day icons. And then there’s the super-glowy Glowgasm collection, which will make your skin look lit-from-within all winter when you’re dying for some vitamin D. And don’t sleep on the brand’s stellar skincare. If you haven’t tried it yet, this sale might just be the perfect time.

Set your iCal alarm. Write it in your planner. Put a Post-It note on your laptop. Whatever it takes. And then head over to the Charlotte Tilbury website post-Thanksgiving to grab all the deals before they’re gone.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.