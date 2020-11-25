Charlotte Tilbury Is Literally Giving Away Eyeshadow Palettes For Black Friday

There is such an abundance of holiday sales this year, it’s hard to pick out the great ones from the ones you can probably skip. Charlotte Tilbury’s 2020 Black Friday deals are so good, you’ll want to bookmark this page to take a second look. We’re giving you the very first look at everything going on during the week, which includes new products and even freebies. It’s no joke

Before we give you the scoop on Black Friday, here’s the deal with Cyber Monday week that’s happening right now. On November 25, shop up to 40 percent off all the beauty products you know and love from the brand. Then, on November 26, take 40 percent off trios. From November 26-30, buy one Instant Eye Palette or The Icons palette and gift one free to a friend or loved one! Yes, totally free. We told you it was good.

And it keeps going. On Black Friday, brand-new lip products are launching and you’ll want to get your hands on these. Glowgasm Lips are color-changing balms that turn pink with the pH of your lips. They were inspired by the iconic Glowgasm collection and come in shades Glittergasm and Jewelgasm. The conditioning formula gives you that perfect hint of color.

Finally, from November 28-30, Charlotte’s Mystery Boxes are back with three new themed boxes all at 50 percent off. You can’t get much better than that. To help you get started, we’re including some of our favorites from Charlotte Tilbury, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.



Instant Eye Palette – Pillow Talk

Yup, you can gift one of these pretty 12-pan palettes to a friend for free starting November 26.

Build Your Own Matte Revolution Lipstick Kit

Mix and match seven gorgeous hues for 30 percent off now.

Build Your Own Mesmerising Look!

We love a customizable kit. Get the Celestial Magic Makeup Bag and Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Black Vinyl and then choose your shade of Beauty Light Wand, Legendary Brows, Lipstick, Lip Lustre and Eyes to Mesmerise.

Easy Party Eye Kit

Grab the best-selling eyeshadow pencil, liquid eyeliner and tinted brow gel.

Glowgasm Lips

Starting November 27, choose from Jewelgasm (above) and Glittergasm in a holographic pink case.