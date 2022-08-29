Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer Is So Good, Sarah Hyland Wore It On Her Wedding Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It looks like Sarah Hyland and I have something in common. OK, so she married literal Bachelor Wells Adams and I took my very single self to run errands in LA. But we were both wearing the same new concealer: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer. I’ve been testing it for a few days, both during full-glam moments and more no-makeup makeup days. But Hyland wearing it to her wedding is a good indicator of how great this concealer actually is.

Denika Bedrossian was responsible for Hyland’s makeup on her big day. “Sarah’s glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate for her wedding day,” she said in a statement. “We wanted to use all rose and pink tones to enhance her beautiful features and create a timeless glam.”

I’d say she nailed it. For Hyland’s glowing complexion, Bedrossian used one of my faves as the base: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation. To brighten under her eyes and cover any imperfections, she added the new Beautiful Skin Concealer, a formula that goes perfectly with its foundation counterpart.

The medium-buildable coverage concealer stays put for up to 16 hours and is infused with hydrating, smoothing and illuminating skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, golden vitamin C, crystalide and vegan collagen. It promises to improve the look of skin instantly and over time. It comes in 30 shades, taking into account undertones.

Though all I did was run around Los Angeles this weekend, I was pleasantly surprised that the hydrating formula did stay put — even in 90 degree temps. It’s also illuminating without being shimmery or glittery and I love how that looks even when I’m not wearing other makeup. It’s that perfect middle ground of not too dewy and not too matte.

Since it was Hyland’s wedding day, of course, her makeup artist used Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder ($45 at Sephora) and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($35 at Sephora) to ensure her entire glam didn’t budge. The results? Seriously stunning. I’m willing to bet Hyland is wearing this concealer in her normal life, too. Shop it now on the brand’s website and at Sephora September 1.