Charlotte Tilbury Has Done the Impossible and Cured My Matte Foundation Phobia

Here’s a concept: matte foundation that doesn’t flake and make my face feel like cardboard. Seems easy enough, right? Unfortunately, it’s been literal years between the time I last wore a matte coverage product and Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation which is, spoiler alert: the best thing to happen to my winter complexion. Struggle shade ranges aside, one of the most overlooked challenges when it comes to foundation are finishes that don’t cake beyond the ability of my go-to makeup remover or ones that are so greasy, it makes me regret the time it took to actually apply.

What I love about Charlotte Tilbury’s newest innovation is that it absolutely curbs shine, while also giving your face that glow typically associated with dewiness….without making your skin dewy. I know that reads weird, but trust me, it’s very much a thing you’ll love once you try it yourself. There are a couple things about the formula that initially won me over and all of them are CT-exclusive concoctions: Magic Replexium for blurring fine lines, Magic Mosscelltec for hydration (and that dewy feel), and CT Defence for protecting your makeup beat from the elements.

And though I’m hoping we get to a point where having extensive shade ranges is a given across the industry, it’s still worth noting that the brand tested this product on over 600 men and women to land on 44 shades across cool, neutral, and warm undertones. Mine is 9 Cool.

Now let’s talk about my favorite benefits. First, a little goes a long way, so if you’re a bargain hunter, there’s no need to feel bad about investing in this. You won’t have to buy another until 2020 if you’re not doing full coverage every day. I prefer even medium coverage and need less than a dime size to cover my entire face (see above).

It’s recommended that you apply this with a brush, but I’m stubborn and still use my fingers. I just have to move quickly because it does dry down in about a minute. You’ll also notice that as it’s drying, the formula adjusts to your natural skin tone, creating that your skin, but better finish we all love.

Lastly, the Airbrush Flawless Foundation does. not. budge. Like at all. I’m wearing it now and wore it back in August (above) when it was still 90 degrees. In both scenarios, I didn’t have to touch up my makeup once. And as you can see, my face was barely shiny (still!) at the end of the day. Admittedly, I sometimes top it with a very, very small amount of my favorite dew balm on the cheekbones, but Charlotte Tilbury has done the impossible by convincing me to abandon my dewy coverage.

I’ll never say a bad thing about matte foundation again. Get your own Airbrush Flawless Foundation ($44) at Sephora or the brand’s website to try for yourself. And if you want an even more airbrushed finish, I recommend grabbing one of the Magic Vanish Color Correctors, too. My personal go-to is Tan ($32), which basically makes my dark circles disappear.

