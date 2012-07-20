Charlotte Ronson and Nivea Team Up For Design Contest

Ever wanted a designer lip balm? Well now is your chance. Nivea is teaming up with Charlotte Ronson for their new Kiss of Style cap contest. The designer has even created her own cap, which features geometric inspired shapes from her Fall 2012 collection. The contest is encouraging people to express their creativity by designing their own lip balm packaging.

Starting August 1, you can go to to Nivea’s Facebook page to enter in the contest. The design elements will vary from graffiti to romantic styles and will have an extensive list of colors to choose from. Ronson herself will be choosing the top 10 finalists and the winning design will appear on the shelves next year. How would you like to have your very own Nivea lip balm design on store shelves everywhere?

[Image via BellaSugar]