Charlotte Ronson To Launch Makeup, Jil Sander Inspired Mani

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Charlotte Ronson will be launching a beauty line for Sephora come fall, with the likes of Nicole Richie and Drea de Matteo collaborating. If it looks anything like her clothing line, we’ll want all of it. (WWD)

Giles Deacon is the latest fashion designer to branch off into makeup, letting it slip that he’ll be launching a nail polish line for British retailer New Look. (Grazia U.K.)

1 in 3 women never leave the house without wearing makeup. Tell us something we don’t already know. (Daily Mail)

The Hunger Games actress Leven Rambin gets her gorgeous glow with a little help from Dior Airflash. She spills her 10 other favorite beauty products as well. (Refinery 29)

We’re a sucker for a crazy-cool manicure, and absolutely love this Jil Sander inspired mani. (StyleList)