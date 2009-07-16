Charlotte Gainsbourg Named Face of New Balenciaga Fragrance

Add this to your list of must-see campaigns: Actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, daughter of Serge and Jane Birkin (for whom that bag is named), will be the face of Balenciaga’s new fragrance. The French style icon’s friendship with Nicolas Ghesquière informed the decision to make Gainsbourg the brand’s ambassador, according to WWD. The Science of Sleep actress said she and the designer have a “bond made of mutual admiration and complicity.” Ghesquière, for his part, said the willowy star is perfect for the role. “Her unique sense of style, her graceful and intense talent have always been very inspirational for me,” Ghesquière said.

Gainsbourg, who released the album 5:55 with French pop duo Air, has an androgynous, tomboyish quality that we hope comes through in the campaign and in the fragrance. We’d love to smell some spicy-yet-fresh woodsy notes since the fragrance and campaign will be released in the dead-of-winter-worst-month-ever (February). We can’t wait to see what Gainsbourg and Ghesquière come up with.