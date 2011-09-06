Charlize Theron Co-Stars with Marilyn Monroe for J’Adore

Dior J’Adore may not be my favorite scent (just a smidge too floral for me), but it does produce some of the best ad campaigns.

Charlize Theron is reprising her previous role for Dior as the seductive and secretive woman who struts around Paris peeling off layers of clothing and jewels for the new Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum commercial. In the new ad, directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, Theron is seen dressed in as the quintessential Parisian chic with skinny jeans, stilettos and dark shades as she races up the steps into Versailles’ OTT Hall of Mirrors. We want you to see it for yourselves, but we weren’t the only ones thoroughly impressed by Annaud’s vision “It was incredibly glamorous and fantastic. I don’t think I’ll experience something like that again in my lifetime,” said Theron in regards to filming the commercial.

Theron shares the 1:31 commercial clip spotlight with Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and Marlene Dietrich (who were CGI’d in); solidifying that J’adore is meant to be an iconic perfume. According to Britain’s Telegraph, perfumer Francois Demachy recreated the floral scent in a lighter Eau de Toilette with the same floral theme to reflect Dior’s history. “Dior’s signature lies in its almost excessive use of flowers,” said Demachy. With scents like yellow mandarin, orange blossom heart and Damascus rose extract, this floral combinations starts off with a sweet citrus note, which makes it easy to see why Dior is pitching it as an iconic signature scent it hits all the right marks.