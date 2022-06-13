Charlize Theron Dyed Her Hair Ultra-Dark for Summer & Looks So Different (In a Good Way)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Usually, when summer comes around, folks want to go lighter with their hair, adding in a few face-framing highlights or just going all over brighter. Something about the sun makes us all want to come out of our winter shells. But not Charlize Theron, who dyed her hair brown just in time for the warmer weather. It’s not that she’s never been dark before but we’ve seen primarily blonde hair from the actor as of late. But at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project block party in Los Angeles over the weekend, her hair was almost black.

The actor’s hair isn’t just darker — it’s also shorter, or well, choppier. The shoulder-grazing cut takes on a bit of a trendy mullet vibe with shorter hair in the front and longer hair in the back. She also has piece-y bangs adding to the mullet look. The layered style with the new deep chocolate shade really makes her fair skin and green eyes stand out.

There’s a good chance this darker hue is for a role but we’re not sure what Theron is filming right now. She’s mostly blonde on her Instagram, except for in a teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil, based on the book series. Fans of the books are seriously stoked for the movie, out this fall. Theron plays Lady Lesso, the former Dean of the School for Evil and a big role in the series. She wears a curly brunette wig for the role — nothing like the edgy style she has going on now.

It’s possible the natural brunette just wanted to take a break from the blonde upkeep, something we’re seeing more and more since the beginning of the pandemic. And we can’t blame her! Girl looks great with any hair color.