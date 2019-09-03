Of Course Charlize Theron Is Pulling Off This Bowl Cut

Leave it to Charlize Theron to make everyone’s most hated haircut from childhood look chic and sexy as hell. Theron shared a photo of her new bowl cut to Instagram with the caption, “She’s baaaaack #Fast9,” referencing her return to short hair and the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie, which is currently in filming. Celebrity friends freaked out over the look. January Jones, specifically, said what we’re all thinking: “This hair is next level good. But would only look good on you 😍.”

Theron’s cut is a nod to ’90s supermodels, per her hairstylist Adir Abergel. “I was inspired by Linda Evangelista and Peter Lindbergh early 90s vibes for Charlize’s new hair look,” he wrote on Instagram. The cast of the Fast and Furious is more stoked about the actress coming back for round nine (!) of the film franchise. “Damn we missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Tyrese. She’s back as the character Cipher, but with new, badass hair. (Those locs in The Fate of the Furious were…unfortunate.)

Abergel worked with colorist Shannon Gallacher to take Theron from a brunette bob to this highlighted bowl cut. “We used Virtue Labs Colorkick and the Virtue Labs Restorative Treatment Mask ($30 at Sephora) between each step to keep it from getting too damaged,” Abergel told Popsugar. After the color was finished, he cut her lob up to the top of her ears. “The ends are mostly one length but they are very slightly textured,” he said, adding that it keeps the look more modern.

With Harry Styles short new cut and Timothée Chalamet‘s ‘do in The King, and now Theron’s bowl cut, is awkward hair officially the biggest fall trend?

