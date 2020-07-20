TikTok Moguls Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Are Fronting A New Beauty Brand For Gen-Z

It’s hard to believe Charli D’Amelio has only been on TikTok since the summer of 2019. The 16-year-old has the most followers on the platform at close to 72 million. It was just a matter of time before she fronted a beauty brand. Charli and her sister Dixie D’Amelio are the faces of Morphe 2, a new Gen-Z focused makeup line from the artistry brand. Dixie is two years older than Charli and is also big on the app, with 25 million followers and even a new song she just released. Yes, the teens are taking over.

Morphe 2 is a sub-brand from Morphe and feels younger or just for those who want less of a full glam. Considering the brand just rolled out a full collaboration with Maddie Ziegler, it seems it’s skewing younger and fresher as of late but still with the same Morphe quality you expect. “Can’t believe I can finally share the news with you all,” Charli wrote on Instagram. “I love it and I hope you love it.”

She shared the gorgeous campaign video, in which Charli is rocking a more neutral eye with glossy lips and dewy skin, while Dixie is wearing bolder, shimmery blue eyeshadow with a glossy lip. They’re showing off the glowy collection, full of a hydrating skin tint, lip oils, face and eye gloss, eye shimmers, skin and lip color and brushes.

Image: Morphe.Although Morphe is pretty affordable already, this line seems even more so. Almost everything is priced at less than $20, except for the brush set at $24. When can you grab it? Well, the entire line launches on Morphe’s website on July 30 and at Ulta on August 2.

