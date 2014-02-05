Secret Beauty Ingredient: Charcoal

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Detoxing your body with juices and clean eating is a common activity that many of us partake in towards the end of winter in high hopes of shedding the extra holiday weight. Some of us, however, forget that detoxing your skin is just as important. Thanks to products including the ingredient charcoal, ridding your skin of its impurities is a much easier and happier process than cleansing our bodies of toxins.

Basically, charcoal is your skin’s saving grace. Not only does it draw out any dirt and oil within the skin, but it also leaves your skin looking and feeling clear and radiant. Click through the slideshow above to check out a few of our favorite charcoal-filled products that leave our skin glowing from the inside out.

