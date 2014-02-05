Secret Beauty Ingredient: Charcoal

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Detoxing your body with juices and clean eating is a common activity that many of us partake in towards the end of winter in high hopes of shedding the extra holiday weight. Some of us, however, forget that detoxing your skin is just as important. Thanks to products including the ingredient charcoal, ridding your skin of its impurities is a much easier and happier process than cleansing our bodies of toxins.
Basically, charcoal is your skin’s saving grace. Not only does it draw out any dirt and oil within the skin, but it also leaves your skin looking and feeling clear and radiant. Click through the slideshow above to check out a few of our favorite charcoal-filled products that leave our skin glowing from the inside out.
Welcome to the dark side of beauty products!
If your skin is on the oily side, this charcoal gel will absorb any excess oil and help minimize the appearance of any enlarged pores or blemishes.
Dr. CI:LABO Basic Black Charcoal Gel, $52, beauty.com
Bamboo charcoal facial soap is made with the purest ingredients the earth has to offer and will leave your skin feeling fresh, clean, and toxin free.
Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Bar Soap, $9, Shoppigment.com
Many skin clearing cleansers can strip and irritate your skin, but Lush's Dark Angels cleanser manages to deep clean the skin while keeping it soft and nourished.
Lush Dark Angels Facial Cleanser, $13, lushusa.com
Apply this mask twice a week for 5 minutes and your previously dull skin will be clean, bright and eternally grateful. Plus, for just $4, this mask can't be beat.
Charcoal & Black Sugar Facial Polishing Mask, $3.99, FreemanBeauty.com
Garnier's blackhead eliminating scrub does exactly what it aimed to do — eliminate blackheads. The scrub gently exfoliates the skin to remove any blackhead causing dirt and oil and tightens the pores to prevent those pesky blackheads from coming back.
Garnier Clean and Blackhead Eliminating Scrub, $8, drugstore.com
A lot of masks promise to visibly transform your skin after just one use, but this mask seriously lives up to its word. The price tag is a bit steep, but trust us, a little goes a long way and you won't be disappointed.
Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment, $69, Sephora.com
Use this cleansing sponge by itself or with your favorite cleanser for a seriously deep clean. Gentle enough to use around the eye area, this sponge will leave your skin smooth, soft, and blemish free.
Boscia Konjac Cleansing Sponge, $18, sephora.com
Specially formulated for the face and neck, this oil contains many antioxidants that work to soothe and protect the skin. Unlike many oils that leave the skin with a dewy glow, this oil absorbs quickly and leaves your skin smooth and matte.
Marula Pure Marula Facial Oil, $78, sephora.com
Clogged pores will be a thing of the past once you introdude Origins' Clear Improvement Mask into your weekly beauty regimen. This mask digs deep into the skin to reveal the bright skin thats been hiding beneath the surface.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, $24, Sephora.com