This Bestselling Charcoal Deodorant Sold Out in 10 Minutes—But It’s Finally Back in Stock

Summer is coming in hot, and though we’re excited to take a stroll under the sun, we’re not excited about all the sweat our bodies are about to produce. You can spray on all the perfume you want, but your underarms require a trusty, effective deodorant that’ll have you smelling fresh wherever you go. If your current deodorant isn’t quite hitting the spot, you’re in luck because we found a deodorant that is good for your pits and extremely loved by shoppers.

In fact, Cleo + Coco’s Charcoal Deodorants have sold out several times in just 10 minutes at QVC. You might be wondering how a simple deodorant could clear the shelves that quickly, but this charcoal deodorant is on another level.

Its formula contains mineral and therapeutic ingredients, like magnesium, charcoal and essential oils. These ingredients join forces to get rid of odor all day long and cleanse your underarms. Cleo + Coco’s Charcoal Deodorant manages to achieve all of this while staying free of aluminum and artificial fragrance.

And if you’re worried the deodorant will come out sticky or stain your shirt, stress no more! The charcoal deodorant goes on clear and leaves you with smooth, wonderful-smelling pits. You also can’t go wrong with any of the scents: Basil Mint, Grapefruit Bergamot, Lavender Vanilla and Scent Free.

“I recently got a couple of these deodorants and I’m OBSESSED with them. They smell amazing, and they really keep me feeling great!!!!” raved one five-star reviewer.

Clean and sustainable deodorant that excludes all the bad ingredients and comes in four amazing aromas? We can’t think of a better investment ahead of summer. Swap your current deodorant for Cleo + Coco’s Charcoal Deodorant so that you can go about your day without wondering if your deodorant is doing its job.

RELATED: 6 Dupes That Smell Just as Good as Le Labo’s Santal 33 (But Cost $100 Less)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Charcoal Deodorant in Lavender Vanilla $18 Buy Now

With an impressive 4.6-star rating and over 800 perfect five-star reviews, this charcoal deodorant should be next up on your shopping list. It smells divine and gets rid of B.O. so that you can strut your stuff this summer without worrying about whether you applied enough deodorant.

To keep your pits smelling like a botanical dream, cover your underarms in two to four swipes of product.

“I have tried ALL the deodorants without aluminum. The drug store brands did not work for me. Some broke me out, or were so sticky they stained my clothing,” wrote one shopper. “This is the best. I live in Florida, and it works all day. It is not harsh, and is safe even with sheer or black clothing.”

For those of you who are super active, this deodorant is strong enough to endure any of your sweaty workouts, too.

“This actually works even when I am doing my cardio workouts,” wrote another reviewer. “The scent is amazing and I will never go back to the deodorants that have all the chemicals in them.”

If you love the smell of fresh citrus, opt for the Grapefruit Bergamot deodorant. It’s vibrant, refreshing and a little spicy. We think it’ll be your go-to this summer.

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh-cut herbs, and the Basil Mint deodorant is so clean and crisp.

The seasons changing is a perfect excuse to switch out your deodorant for one that will soon become your fave thing to apply every day. Be sure to snag your Charcoal Deodorant before it sells out again at QVC.