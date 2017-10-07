StyleCaster
Share

7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

by
7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level
7 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

When your skin feels icky and needs a serious scrub, anything infused with charcoal is your best bet. Like coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, the natural ingredient is a do-it-all skin-saver that beauty experts love to name-drop when recommending products.

MORE: 18 Chic Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Charcoal is quite literally a magnet, drawing bacteria and other nasty particles out from beneath skin’s surface. And its reputation has stood the test of time: The Japanese have been using it as an exfoliating tool for centuries and today, those deep-cleansing powers are being harnessed for everything from face masks to toothbrushes.

MORE: The Micellar Water Hacks You Never Knew You Needed 

If you’ve never experienced the fast-acting power of charcoal beauty products, it’s high time you do. The 7 cult-favorite, effective-AF products below are a good place to start.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
Charcoal Beauty Products
Boscia Charcoal Jelly Ball Cleanser

It looks like a medicine ball, but it's actually a deep cleanser that you can smooth over wet skin to get rid of pore-clogging bacteria without causing irritation.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sephora
Charcoal Beauty Products
Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

If it's been awhile since you washed your hair, this charcoal-infused cleanser is key to removing tough product buildup.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Nordstom
Charcoal Beauty Products
GlamGlow Bubblesheet

This charcoal-infused oxygenating mask bubbles up as you apply it, leaving behind skin that feels squeaky clean.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Glam Glow
Charcoal Beauty Products
Goodwell Bamboo + Binchotan Toothbrush

The bristles in this biodegradable toothbrush are made with charcoal that works to scrub away stubborn plaque.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Goodwell
Charcoal Beauty Products
Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleanse Detoxifying Soap Bar

Bamboo charcoal has been used in Japan for centuries as a cleansing agent. Now, stateside beauty enthusiasts are coveting the cult ingredient for their body care needs.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
Charcoal Beauty Products
Kiehl's Age Defender Cleanser

Men and ladies can benefit from this two-in-one facial wash that uses both charcoal and Moroccan clay to deeply exfoliate dirty skin.

$15; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Kiehl's
Charcoal Beauty Products
Sephora Collection Blotting Papers

This 100-piece set ensures that your skin will stay oil-free, all while reaping the antimicrobial benefits of charcoal.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sephora

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make This Fall

19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make This Fall
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share