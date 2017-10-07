7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

When your skin feels icky and needs a serious scrub, anything infused with charcoal is your best bet. Like coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, the natural ingredient is a do-it-all skin-saver that beauty experts love to name-drop when recommending products.

Charcoal is quite literally a magnet, drawing bacteria and other nasty particles out from beneath skin’s surface. And its reputation has stood the test of time: The Japanese have been using it as an exfoliating tool for centuries and today, those deep-cleansing powers are being harnessed for everything from face masks to toothbrushes.

If you’ve never experienced the fast-acting power of charcoal beauty products, it’s high time you do. The 7 cult-favorite, effective-AF products below are a good place to start.