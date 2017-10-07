7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

When your skin feels icky and needs a serious scrub, anything infused with charcoal is your best bet. Like coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, the natural ingredient is a do-it-all skin-saver that beauty experts love to name-drop when recommending products.
Charcoal is quite literally a magnet, drawing bacteria and other nasty particles out from beneath skin’s surface. And its reputation has stood the test of time: The Japanese have been using it as an exfoliating tool for centuries and today, those deep-cleansing powers are being harnessed for everything from face masks to toothbrushes.
If you’ve never experienced the fast-acting power of charcoal beauty products, it’s high time you do. The 7 cult-favorite, effective-AF products below are a good place to start.
Boscia Charcoal Jelly Ball Cleanser
It looks like a medicine ball, but it's actually a deep cleanser that you can smooth over wet skin to get rid of pore-clogging bacteria without causing irritation.
Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo
If it's been awhile since you washed your hair, this charcoal-infused cleanser is key to removing tough product buildup.
GlamGlow Bubblesheet
This charcoal-infused oxygenating mask bubbles up as you apply it, leaving behind skin that feels squeaky clean.
Goodwell Bamboo + Binchotan Toothbrush
The bristles in this biodegradable toothbrush are made with charcoal that works to scrub away stubborn plaque.
Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleanse Detoxifying Soap Bar
Bamboo charcoal has been used in Japan for centuries as a cleansing agent. Now, stateside beauty enthusiasts are coveting the cult ingredient for their body care needs.
Kiehl's Age Defender Cleanser
Men and ladies can benefit from this two-in-one facial wash that uses both charcoal and Moroccan clay to deeply exfoliate dirty skin.
Sephora Collection Blotting Papers
This 100-piece set ensures that your skin will stay oil-free, all while reaping the antimicrobial benefits of charcoal.
