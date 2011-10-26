Chapstick’s New Ad Offensive? We Think We Have Seen Worse

We wouldn’t peg Chapstick as the controversial type, but after a recent ad came under fire for objectifying the woman body, (because what else do people complain about) negative comments about the ad were deleted from the Chapstick Facebook page.

Now I don’t agree with promoting social media interaction only to delete comments you don’t deem positive, but I also don’t really think this ad is offensive to begin with. Actually, I think it is pretty hilarious. There have been many a time you can find me bum-up searching for a fallen lip balm between car seats, under my desk, and virtually everywhere in-between. But nonetheless, shame on you Chapstick for blatantly censoring your Facebook page and for making it brutally obvious.

What really got to me though were the numerous complaints. One commenterjust blatantly said: “This is disgusting.”

I’m sorry, but this is not disgusting, maybe a bit objectifying, but the BMW ad above? That is disgusting. With the tag line “You know you’re not the first,” this ad actually compares a used car to a de-virginized body and just crosses a line. At least the Chapstick ad had some relation to the product.

But I want to know what you think. Is the Chapstick ad just as bad as any other ad using women, or do you think people have taken this whole ad crictism thing too far?

[Jezebel]