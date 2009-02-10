Chapstick True Shimmer Tropical–I’m Obsessed

If there’s one thing that’s helping me get through what is now officially The Longest Winter Ever, it’s my new cold-weather discovery: Chapstick True Shimmer Tropical. I discovered this little gem of a product during Sundance when I, having forgotten all forms of lip balm at home, leaped onto the innocuous little package at the Drugstore.com booth like a woman in a desert without water.

Not only does the newly released version of our favorite lip moisturizer do the same wonders for our lips as the original, it tastes faintly of berries (or coconut, depending on which flavor you choose), it adds a subtle golden shimmer to your mouth (very helpful for those of us who hate applying lipgloss–something I despise doing).

It’s the perfect low-maintenance addition to your makeup bag.